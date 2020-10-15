Nana Ama Mcbrown has revealed how Mzbel ended up on her show and rubbished the idea that there is some friction between them because the songstress once dated her husband.

On the latest United Showbiz show, host Nana Ama Mcbrown was joined by usual panelists, Arnold Baidoo and Bulldog as well as controversial singer Mzbel.

Propagated in the news in the past has been the notion that Mzbel and Nana Ama had some kind of a strained relationship because of some comments passed by Mzbel about her ex-boyfriend, Maxwell Mensah, who is now married to the actress.

Mzbel in an interview once said that Maxwell was a bad kisser back when they dated which was somewhat a low blow considering he had moved on and was married to the legendary actress.

Nana Ama Mcbrown while speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM mentioned that she had a professional relationship with Mzbel and has worked with her on previous projects.

The Kumawood actress clarified that she was never going to turn down the opportunity to interview Mzbel on her show because of some non-existing “beef” people think exists between them.

She said that just as Mzbel has dated her husband, she has also dated Okyeame Kwame who is now married to Anika.

Nana Ama expressed that she was particularly zealous about Mzbel coming on her show so they could finally put to bed any untruths about them in the news.

The actress and presenter said that the producers of the Show wanted Mzbel on because of the trending drama surrounding her and Afia Schwar and she was not going to turn it down.