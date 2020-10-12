type here...
Mzbel endorses John Dumelo to win Ayawaso West seat for the NDC

By Qwame Benedict
Songstress Mzbel has thrown her full support to actor John Dumelo ahead of the 2020 elections which is just some few weeks away.

Mzbel who is a sympathizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) shared a photo of John Dumelo on her social media handle with the caption “idey4u”.

The tagline “#IiDey4u’ is the line that John Dumelo has been using since he started his political career.

See screenshot of Mzbel’s post:

According to some social media users, John Dumelo who is vying for the seat of Ayawaso West Wuogon is really causing problem for incumbent Member of Parliament Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Read some comments below:

Martin Apemor: “John Dumelo is giving pressure to Lydia Seyram Alhassan . haha he should give her more pressure.”

Victor Asedaba Kwesi Akowuah: “Charley John for win….. He has touched my heart big time.. I hope he will not change after getting the possible”

Evang Wiseman Modesty Azaloo: “God bless him! May his aspiration see the light of the day.”

Akosua Perller: “This man is really trying sha , let’s give him a chance,.we all know if someone is not given a chance you won’t know his or her strength”

