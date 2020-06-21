type here...
Mzbel finally explains how she met Nigel Gaisie

By Mr. Tabernacle
Songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah widely known as Mzbel in the entertainment cycles lately has seen her name printed boldly on all blogs and news platforms for good and bad reasons.

The news about Mzbel and Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel has become a topic that everyone wants to delve into ever since Hon. Kennedy Agyapong exposed them.

The two had an interesting deep story around them that was kept a secret until recently. Mzbel after her issue with the man of God came to the public domain has broken silence on how she met him.

The media personality in an appearance on TV3’s Showbiz 360 hosted by Giovanni Caleb revealed that she became friends with the man of God due their association to one political party thus the National Democratic Congress- NDC.

“One day he just called me and said to me he likes me and used to be a fan……He wanted to be friends with me because he realised we actually attended the same school and I’m his senior… He calls me and we talk dirty but after a while, it became very horrible, He’s not a nice person” Mzbel said.

Giving further details, Mzbel disclosed that Nigel Gaisie called her one time and requested that they become best of friends because he liked her personality and how she was committed to NDC.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

After some time their blossomed friendship became dirty and uncomfortable for her as the man of God was not as he seems in the eye of the public.

He described their relationship as a terrible one and his connection with him has given her a bad understanding of Christianity. She stopped going to church.

Adding on Mzbel said Nigel Gaisie is a man of man but not a man of God, he doesn’t fit to be in that prestige category.

