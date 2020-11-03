Mzbel finally exposes Iona Reines in her latest interview

- Advertisement -

Mzbel has finally let the cat out of the bag regarding her strained relationship with her god-daughter Iona Reine.

The virtuoso songstress and the upcoming artiste, Iona, have been in the news after their mother-daughter relationship displayed on social media seemed to have come to an abrupt end.

Mzbel and Iona, at a point, were so close that rumours started brewing that they could pass for lesbians.

Mzbel, however, came out to deny these claims stating that there was nothing erotic going on between them.

They have been seen in videos having fun together to the point where Iona temporarily moved in with the veteran singer.

Nonetheless, there has been some controversy surrounding both celebrities as netizens snooping on Mzbel’s social media pages realised Iona was no longer living with her godmother.

It became obvious that something not so pleasant had gone down with Afia Schwar suggesting Mzbel’s bad attitude may have led to their separation.

Nonetheless, the “16 years” hit crooner in an interview with Nana Romeo of Accra FM zeroed in on what led to herself and Iona cutting ties.

She explained that Iona took their personal business public hence her decision to let her go.

According to Mzbel, she took Iona in and decided to help her because she is super talented.

Apparently, she had wanted to sign Iona but she was already working with a label and so she decided to support her as much as she could since the latter considered her as a mentor and a mother.

Although she was not going to unveil what really transpired, Mzbel expressed that she gave Iona contacts who helped her raise funds for her Obra video.

Mzbel was amazed at how Iona could sit on radio and lie that she funded the video herself while also making it clear that they had unsettled issues.

In the combative singer’s opinion, Iona should have handled the issue more maturely by resorting to settling any difference like family rather than to take it public.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Mzbel added that during Iona’s stay with her, she noticed certain things she did not like about her but chose to address them at home and not with the media.

She said that she had once called Iona’s mum and dad home to inform them about the latter’s insolence.