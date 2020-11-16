Mzbel goes hard on AK Songstress and her management for song theft

Songstress cum radio presenter Mzbel has decended heavily on Dancehall musician Ak Songtress for stealing her song.

Some few days ago, AK songstress released a song featuring AMG rapper Medikal titled ‘Nkomo’ but according to Mzbel, the song belongs to her and was stolen by the AK Songstress.

She wrote: “Just when I promised myself to stay out of controversy… this song is mine!!! @aksongstress u and your manager are thieves! Oh why do people keep doing evil things to me!!!

“Going Live at 6pm on all my social media platforms! Can’t believe I actually shared a positive comment on your performance on @akuapem_poloo page, little did i know that u are a thief!!!! I don’t care what anyone says, this is my intellectual property! My lawyer’s are ready to take u people on!!!!!!!”

Listen to AK Songstress song below:

See screenshot of Mzbel’s post