By the time Nana Tornado is done with his rants, the reputation of a lot of innocent people in the showbiz industry would have been destroyed.

Nana Tornado who is currently on an expose campaign has dropped a set of deadly secrets in a fresh video that has garnered massive reactions on the internet because alot of Ghanaians are still in great shock as to the heavy things he opened up.

According to Nana Tornado, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah has slept with Mzbel before.

Nana Tornado further added that he strongly believes because Nana Ama Mcbrown is aware Mzbel has slept with her husband – She completely gave Afia Schwar the green light to insult Mzbel on her show as a form of payback.

The actor and socialite who seems to know more about the sexcapades of alot of our industry people also accused Afia Schwar of being jealous of Nana Ama Mcbrown because she wanted to host UTV’s United Showbiz program but the contract was given to the Kumawood veteran.

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Ama Mcbrown had an affair with Chairman Wontumi – Nana Tornado alleges

After earlier insulting Nana Ama Mcbrown and the noble panellists who hosted Afia Schwar on UTV’s United Showbiz program – Nana Tornado has launched another scathy attack on the award-winning actress and her husband.

According to Nana Tornado in a fresh video that has since gone rife on the internet after it was first published on his IG page, Nana Ama Mcbrown once had a romantic affair with Chairman Wontumi.

In consonance with what Nana Tornado said in the trending video full of deadly accusations that can consequently smear the hard-earned reputation of Nana Ama Mcbrown and ChairmanWontumi, the two public figures really chopped themselves before going their separate ways.

He went on to express his annoyance at Nana Ama Mcbrown for allowing Afia Schwar to totally destroy and insult Chairman Wontumi on her show not considering the fact that he was once his sweetheart.