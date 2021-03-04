- Advertisement -

Songstress Iona has got people thinking if allegations of her being in a relationship are indeed true.

Iona and Mzbel had been best of friends until they all of a sudden went their separate ways for a reason best known to themselves.

But from the look of things, seems Iona has now gotten the vim and vigour to state the reason why she is no longer on good terms with Mzbel.

In an Instagram live video by the songstress, she revealed that she fell out with Mzbel after she broke her heart.

According to her, she has only gotten her heart broken twice stating that the first one was from her ex-boyfriend and the second one from Mzbel.

Watch the video below:

This comment has got people thinking about how could she say that about Mzbel who’s of the same sex.

The relationship between Mzbel and Iona in the past used to be very strong that some people suspected the two were more than friends.

But they came out to state that their relationship was a normal God-mother and daughter affair.

This new comment by Iona has raised the issue of whether the two are ‘lesbobo’ or just God-mother and daughter as they’ve made the world believe.