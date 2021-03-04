type here...
GhPage Entertainment Mzbel is the second person to break my heart - Iona
Entertainment

Mzbel is the second person to break my heart – Iona

By Qwame Benedict
Mzbel is the second person to break my heart - Iona
Mzbel and Iona
- Advertisement -

Songstress Iona has got people thinking if allegations of her being in a relationship are indeed true.

Iona and Mzbel had been best of friends until they all of a sudden went their separate ways for a reason best known to themselves.

But from the look of things, seems Iona has now gotten the vim and vigour to state the reason why she is no longer on good terms with Mzbel.

In an Instagram live video by the songstress, she revealed that she fell out with Mzbel after she broke her heart.

According to her, she has only gotten her heart broken twice stating that the first one was from her ex-boyfriend and the second one from Mzbel.

Watch the video below:

This comment has got people thinking about how could she say that about Mzbel who’s of the same sex.

The relationship between Mzbel and Iona in the past used to be very strong that some people suspected the two were more than friends.

But they came out to state that their relationship was a normal God-mother and daughter affair.

This new comment by Iona has raised the issue of whether the two are ‘lesbobo’ or just God-mother and daughter as they’ve made the world believe.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 4, 2021
Accra
mist
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
79 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News