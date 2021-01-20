type here...
GhPage Entertainment Mzbel asked us to kill Afia Schwar - PRO for Ga Traditional...
Entertainment

Mzbel asked us to kill Afia Schwar – PRO for Ga Traditional Council ‘Naayewe’

By RASHAD
Afia Schwarzenegger - Mzbel
Afia Schwarzenegger - Mzbel
- Advertisement -

When Mzbel decided to call out the Ga Traditional Council for allegedly duping her on Live TV, little did she know she had opened a can of worms.

The PRO for Naayewe( Ga Traditional Council) has reacted to the allegation of fraud from Mzbel. According to Nii Koi who speaks for Naayewe Wulomo, Mzbel came to their shrine to kill her rival, Afia Schwarzenegger.

SEE ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Mzbel after Ga Spiritual court Nae-We duped her 2,000 cedis

Nii Koi alleged contrary to claims by Mzbel that she came there to plead with them to speak with Afia Schwar so that she can get her peace of mind, Mzbel asked them to kill Afia Schwar when she came to the shrine.

The Spokesman for Naayewe Wulomo explained that indeed they too GH¢2000 from Mzbel, she has been asked to come for her money but she has refused to do so.

Nii Koi rubbished the fraud allegations from Mzbel and asked the public to ignore her because she is simply bitter because they refused to kill Afia Schwar for her.

Mzbel speaking on Mcbrown’s show last week Saturday, 16th January 2020 claimed that Naayewe Wulomo has duped her. She claims she went there to seek their help to stop Afia Schwar but they ended up taking ¢2000 from her and nothing was done about it.

SEE ALSO: Getting married is enslavement – Mzbel

She was later informed Naayewe Wulomo is sick and has been hospitalized. She begged everyone not to take their problems to Naayewe because he is a fraud.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.2mph
75 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News