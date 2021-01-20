- Advertisement -

When Mzbel decided to call out the Ga Traditional Council for allegedly duping her on Live TV, little did she know she had opened a can of worms.

The PRO for Naayewe( Ga Traditional Council) has reacted to the allegation of fraud from Mzbel. According to Nii Koi who speaks for Naayewe Wulomo, Mzbel came to their shrine to kill her rival, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Nii Koi alleged contrary to claims by Mzbel that she came there to plead with them to speak with Afia Schwar so that she can get her peace of mind, Mzbel asked them to kill Afia Schwar when she came to the shrine.

The Spokesman for Naayewe Wulomo explained that indeed they too GH¢2000 from Mzbel, she has been asked to come for her money but she has refused to do so.

Nii Koi rubbished the fraud allegations from Mzbel and asked the public to ignore her because she is simply bitter because they refused to kill Afia Schwar for her.

Mzbel speaking on Mcbrown’s show last week Saturday, 16th January 2020 claimed that Naayewe Wulomo has duped her. She claims she went there to seek their help to stop Afia Schwar but they ended up taking ¢2000 from her and nothing was done about it.

She was later informed Naayewe Wulomo is sick and has been hospitalized. She begged everyone not to take their problems to Naayewe because he is a fraud.