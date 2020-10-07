Nana Tornado and Mzbel have joined strong forces and launched a serious attack on Afia Schwarzenegger following her damning assertions against Mzbel.

In their recent live video, the two friends who have now ganged up against Afia Schwarzenegger came at her for the lies she’s going about spreading against them.

Mzbel who seemingly is enraged by her former bestie’s claims clarified issues regarding her snatching ‘Efo Blanket’, the then-boyfriend of controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger.

She disclosed that it’s never true she had anything doing with Blanket and she is giving him[Blanket] the grace period to come out and say the truth before she takes him on the traditional way.

Again, the musician mentioned that she had much respect for her former best friend that’s why she kept mute even when Blanket was making advances towards her, cos she knows the outcome if she had told her.

Mzbel made it clear that she has never been interested in any of the men that Afia Schwarzenegger has dated.

Adding that Afia Schwar is even aware of all this and she still doesn’t understand why She would go around spreading lies about her to the public.

Actor Emil Woode popularly known as Nana Tornado joined in as he as chanted Afia Schwarzenegger’s new name he has given her ‘Toto bi Cheap’ which simply means she gives her ‘vajayjay’ freely to any man.

In the course of his explanations, Mzbel and Nana Tornado seized the moment and shared a passionate kiss to spite obviously Afia Schwarzenegger.

