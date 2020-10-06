type here...
Entertainment

Mzbel’s ‘Papa No’ has paid me in dollars to end the beef – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwar and Mzbel
Contentious Media Personality Afia Schwarzenegger days ago reignited her beef with long time best friend Mzbel.

Their aged beef relit when Afia Schwar in a recent interview with Ola Micheal explained her fall out with Mzbel.

According to Afia Schwar, her former buddy Mzbel slept with her boyfriend, Efo Blanket behind her back.

Still in the heat of events, the matter escalated to becoming a social media banter between the two when Mzbel subtly responded to her.

Afia Schwar dared Mzbel to say ‘FI’ that will trigger her to reveal all her dirty secrets, Mzbel on the other hand, ready for anything danced to the tune and ‘Bom’ the two continued to reveal secrets about each other.

To the surprise of many, Afia, as usual, was expected to respond again but suddenly kept mute and deleted all the allegations levelled against her via posts on social media.

Her sudden U-turn got Ghanaians wondering. Finally, from the horse’s own mouth Afia Schwar has given out the real reason why she has ended her beef with Mzbel.

According to her, she has been paid by the anonymous ‘Papa No’ so she won’t continue the beef any longer.

She(Afia Schwar) revealed this on Facebook after a fan who seems to be enjoying the beef asked why she has suddenly kept quiet on Mzbel under the comments section of a post she shared.

Replying to the curious fan, the mother of twins said, “Her sugar daddy have paid me good money I mean $$$ to keep quiet n i am enjoying it..Will momo you later”

See Post below;

Papa No Afia
Source:GHPAGE

