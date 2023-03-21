Afia Schwarzenegger has revived her age-long beef with Mzbel with her latest shocking admission of playing a vital role in the death of the singer’s father.

The comedienne made this staggering claim on Instagram live in response to Mzbel’s ‘Fufu Funu” diss song which she released in response to Afia’s attacks on her in a recent explosive interview with Zionfelix.

According to Afia Schwar, she was hurt by how Mzbel mocked her over her father’s death and as revenge, she went to church and prayed to God to also kill Mzbel’s father so she’ll know how it feels to lose a father.

She elaborated that she put 200 cedis in the offertory bowl in church and that was what got the job done for her.

Sadly, Mzbel on January 17, 2022, announced the death of her father.

Watch everything Afia said in the video below

This spine-chilling revelation by Afia has got many people scandalized over the cold heart she harbors for Mzbel, even to the extent of wishing her father dead.

As we envisaged, Mzbel has hit back at Afia and she is as equally astonished as we are by how far the latter could take their social media feud.

She labeled Afia as an evil woman who could pray for the father of her foes to die but couldn’t pray for her own dad and brother to stay alive.

Below is Mzbel’s response to Afia’s claims.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: “One thing i learnt when i was a Christian is never to wish death on anyone regardless of who it is….

“It’s either I die so u can throw a party or u praying for my dad to die… well he’s dead and I believe it brought u lots of pleasure that’s why u recorded a song “ALHAJI DAMUASI ” to mock us when I was mourning.

“Interestingly u have the energy to pray for my dad to die but couldn’t pray for your dad and brother to stay alive…. how evil.

“This same person will turn around tomorrow and start using the name of Christ to preach and some of u Christians who find her constant attacks and insults on people entertaining will hail her. What a shame.”

In the trending self-made video, Afia Schwar also accused Mzbel of sending award-winning Ghanaian blogger Chris Vincent to a juju man to end his life for publishing a negative story about her.

As if these heavy secrets were not enough, Afia Schwar also dropped other embarrassing information that Mzbel would have liked to keep out of the public domain.

This new scathy attack from Afia Scwhar follows after Mzbel hinted that she’s working on a new diss song titled Fufu Funu.

As we all know, Fufu Funu is one of the names Ghanaians, notably Twene Jonas uses to ridicule the self-styled queen of Ghana comedy.