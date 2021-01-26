Mzbel reacts after Naa Ye We cursed her

- Advertisement -

Mzbel has reacted to the video of the Ga Traditional Court, Naa Ye We cursing her out in the open.

It could be recalled that Mzbel while on the United Showbiz Show called the Naa Ye We Wulomo a fraud.

According to the singer, she summoned Afia Schwarzenezer with the Ga Traditional Court to help settle their issue and after they took Ghc2000 they have not taken any such action.

Her exact words on the United Showbiz Show was, “They took my 2,000 but Naa ye We says the chief priest has been hospitalized for several weeks and he is on admission. The Naa Ye We is a fraud. No one should take their case to Naa We”.

In a new post on Facebook, the veteran musician has expressed her shock at the Naa Ye We for cursing her after duping her.

”Wow! so my people can do this but couldn’t even scare the “Energy Drainer” off my back How can u curse me when u are the one with my money? The Nose Mask though,” she wrote.

SEE POST BELOW:

She was disappointed that instead of serving justice the corrupted Ga Traditional Court had the balls to go curse her.