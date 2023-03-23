type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMzbel reacts to Afia Schwar's allegations that she falsely lied against Rev...
Entertainment

Mzbel reacts to Afia Schwar’s allegations that she falsely lied against Rev Josh Laryea for raping her

By Armani Brooklyn
Mzbel reacts to Afia Schwar's allegations that she falsely lied against Rev Josh Laryea for raping her
- Advertisement -

Just two days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger revived her age-long beef with Mzbel with her latest shocking admission of playing a vital role in the death of the singer’s father.

The comedienne made this staggering claim on Instagram live in response to Mzbel’s ‘Fufu Funu” diss song which she released in response to Afia’s attacks on her in a recent explosive interview with Zionfelix.

Just yesterday also, Afia Schwar in a Tiktok live alleged that Rev Josh Laryea never raped Mzbel as the singer claimed in 2017.

For those who don’t know the story, Afia Schwarzenegger and her best friend at that time, Mzbel, stormed social media in excitement over the suspension of Rev. Josh Laryea following claims of immorality among others.

Subscribe to watch new videos

This was after reports went viral that the famous gospel star had raped Mzbel, who was then a member of the same church.

After the rape allegations went viral, Rev Josh Laryea was indefinitely suspended from the church.

Shortly after the statement went viral, Afia Schwarzenegger who was captured in full glee, took to social media and wrote,

“At long last your cup is full…you molested someone I know and made her not to believe in Christianity …God truly answers…you see your life??”

A devasted Josh Laryea, who spoke about the incident in an interview with Starfm at that time said, “I may have gone mad, I may have been dead…at a point, I thought of suicide.”

Well, Mzbel claims she never said it anywhere that she was raped by Rev Josh Laryea and all that Afia Schwar said during her Tiktok live were lies.

She explained that she was kicked out of ICGC Christ temple leaders after she discovered some activities in the church that made her uncomfortable.

And besides, Rev Josh Laryea was suspended three years after her complaints hence it had nothing to do with her ‘supposed’ rape.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 23, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.1 ° F
    88.1 °
    88.1 °
    57 %
    3.6mph
    46 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News