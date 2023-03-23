- Advertisement -

Just two days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger revived her age-long beef with Mzbel with her latest shocking admission of playing a vital role in the death of the singer’s father.

The comedienne made this staggering claim on Instagram live in response to Mzbel’s ‘Fufu Funu” diss song which she released in response to Afia’s attacks on her in a recent explosive interview with Zionfelix.

Just yesterday also, Afia Schwar in a Tiktok live alleged that Rev Josh Laryea never raped Mzbel as the singer claimed in 2017.

For those who don’t know the story, Afia Schwarzenegger and her best friend at that time, Mzbel, stormed social media in excitement over the suspension of Rev. Josh Laryea following claims of immorality among others.

This was after reports went viral that the famous gospel star had raped Mzbel, who was then a member of the same church.

After the rape allegations went viral, Rev Josh Laryea was indefinitely suspended from the church.

Shortly after the statement went viral, Afia Schwarzenegger who was captured in full glee, took to social media and wrote,

“At long last your cup is full…you molested someone I know and made her not to believe in Christianity …God truly answers…you see your life??”

A devasted Josh Laryea, who spoke about the incident in an interview with Starfm at that time said, “I may have gone mad, I may have been dead…at a point, I thought of suicide.”

Well, Mzbel claims she never said it anywhere that she was raped by Rev Josh Laryea and all that Afia Schwar said during her Tiktok live were lies.

She explained that she was kicked out of ICGC Christ temple leaders after she discovered some activities in the church that made her uncomfortable.

And besides, Rev Josh Laryea was suspended three years after her complaints hence it had nothing to do with her ‘supposed’ rape.

Watch the video below to know more…