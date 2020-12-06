type here...
Mzbel reacts to the leaked conversation between herself and Tracey Boakye

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known in showbiz as Mzbel has reacted to the leaked audio conversation between herself and actress Tracey Boakye.

Yesterday, audio surfaced on social media where Tracey Boakye was heard confronting Mzbel over John Dramani Mahama.

In the audio, Tracey Boakye made a lot of allegations against the musician including Mzbel telling the former president she wants to have sex with him and also the one managing his social media handle.

According to Tracey, she has over 100 screenshots to back all her claims because she saw everything on the NDC flagbearers phone.

Mzbel in her response asked Tracey to take the matter to court if she claims she has proofs because she wasn’t ready for her drama again because she is now thinking about herself.

Tracey Boakye after the audio hit social media reacted to it while invoking curses on some people.

Well, Mzbel has also broken her silence over the audio where she also stated that people now use the name of prominent people to trend.

She gave an example where she stated that out of nowhere Dr UN came up and organised an award using Kofi Annan and the UN which made him famous in the country.

Mzbel added that she is surprised people are beliving all that Tracey is saying in the audio because she doesn’t even have access to her 19-year-old son’s phone how much more would Tracey have access to the former President’s phone.

Watch the video below:

She added that people are believing Tracey just to use it to score political points since they know the election is at the corner and they need to destroy Mahama from coming back to power.

What do you make of her reaction???

Source:Ghpage

