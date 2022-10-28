Veteran musician MzBel has turned down Abeiku Santana’s apology to her after labeling her as a “former artist” in a recent interview.

The ace radio presenter made the remark during a chat with up-and-coming musician Chief One who expressed his desire to feature the “16 Years” hitmaker on one of his songs.

Abeiku Santana’s comment sought to describe MzBel as an olden-day musician who doesn’t merit a collaboration with any young musician.

The statement did not sit well with MzBel who responded to Abeiku in a Facebook Live video session, compelling him to eat humble pie and render an apology to her.

“I’m sorry for calling Mzbel a former artiste,” he wrote under the caption of a photo he shared of her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, MzBel seems unsatisfied with Abeiku’s so-called expression of regret.

According to her, the apology does not carry any element of remorse to merit forgiveness.

In a tweet, she said “You call this an APOLOGY. LOL”, suggesting that she has not accepted it in good faith.

Earlier, Mzbel had alleged that Abeiku Santana is pained that she didn’t allow herself to be used and dumped by him.

In furtherance, she claimed that the OKAY FM presenter speaks ill of his wife to his side chicks plus other dirty allegations.

Mzbel is not the only one who berated Abeiku Santana as a majority of Ghanaians also dedicated their timelines on various social media platforms to call him out for being petty for no reason.

Mzbel’s bestie Nana Tornado also added his voice to the simmering feud with Abeiku Santana, describing him with several unprintable names.