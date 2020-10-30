Ghanaian hiplife artist Mzbel has reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger’s comment about her miscarriage.

The “Awose Me” hitmaker in an interview with Fiifi Pratt disclosed that she lost her pregnancy after she embarked on water fasting for two weeks.

Mzbel explained that she wasn’t aware she had conceived before embarking on the water fast but only realised it after visiting the hospital.

According to Mzbel, she lost the pregnancy at two months, adding that the sonogram she shared on Instagram was real.

In response to her former best friend’s comment, Mzbel indicated that Afia Schwar just enjoys making comments about her hence her decision to always talk about her (Mzbel).

Watch the interview below;

Her response comes after Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Mzbel lied about her miscarriage.

She stated that Mzbel downloaded the sonogram on google to deceive the public and also described her as an evil person.

The musician also spoke about the relationship with her ‘daughter’ Iona. She refuted claims that they fought about a man.

She explained that Iona is still her daughter but is not close to her as she use to be.