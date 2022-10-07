- Advertisement -

After many years of absence in the music scene, Mzbel is finally back from her music break with a touch of violence.

The ’16-years’ hitmaker has announced the release of a new single titled ASIBOLANGA.

As suggested by netizens, the ASIBOLANGA song is dedicated to controversial Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger who is currently at loggerheads with Mzbel.

This is because the song’s lyrics feature common phrases that Ghanaian socialite Nana Tornado uses when mocking the actress during their fights which is ‘ASIBOLANGA’.

In a new Instagram post, Mzbel shared a snippet of the song with an interesting artwork which features cartoon characters holding each other in a fight.

She captioned the snippet as;

“New Single #ASIBOLANGA Dropping next week… Dedicated to Odii Tonardo Fans. Tag a good graphic designer to design an artwork for me… @kingnanatonardo1“

Listen to the snippet below…

Below are some of the reaction from Ghanaians concerning the forthcoming diss song;

_trayx – Lol I hope you’re ready for what is coming tho



iam_mizlinempress – Let me get more bundl na from now dier social media will be sweet



yawpreko_model – S3 kurom mu b3 dwo de3 eii

nanakowacquaye – you like VIOLENCE Nana Akua



maa_papabi – Eeeeeiii Wat a single ..