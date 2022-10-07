type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMzbel set to drop a diss song for Afia Schwar
Entertainment

Mzbel set to drop a diss song for Afia Schwar

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwarzenegger
After many years of absence in the music scene, Mzbel is finally back from her music break with a touch of violence.

The ’16-years’ hitmaker has announced the release of a new single titled ASIBOLANGA.

As suggested by netizens, the ASIBOLANGA song is dedicated to controversial Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger who is currently at loggerheads with Mzbel.

READ ALSO: Mzbel seen with eggs and Schnapps after Afia Schwar cursed Chairman Wontumi

This is because the song’s lyrics feature common phrases that Ghanaian socialite Nana Tornado uses when mocking the actress during their fights which is ‘ASIBOLANGA’.

In a new Instagram post, Mzbel shared a snippet of the song with an interesting artwork which features cartoon characters holding each other in a fight.

She captioned the snippet as;

“New Single #ASIBOLANGA Dropping next week… Dedicated to Odii Tonardo Fans. Tag a good graphic designer to design an artwork for me… @kingnanatonardo1

Listen to the snippet below…

READ ALSO: I only requested forgiveness and not reconciliation – Afia Schwarzenegger tells Mzbel

Below are some of the reaction from Ghanaians concerning the forthcoming diss song;

_trayx – Lol I hope you’re ready for what is coming tho


iam_mizlinempress – Let me get more bundl na from now dier social media will be sweet


yawpreko_model – S3 kurom mu b3 dwo de3 eii

nanakowacquaye – you like VIOLENCE Nana Akua


maa_papabi – Eeeeeiii Wat a single ..

    Source:Ghpage

