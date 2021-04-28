type here...
Entertainment

By Mr. Tabernacle
Mzbel has thrown a subliminal shade at Nana Agradaa (now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng) and Akuapem Poloo following their separate conferences held after their release from prison.

It seems all of a sudden the two (Agradaa and Akuapem Poloo) have gained massive attention for their selves. 

News/articles of these personalities have dominated some major news portal both locally and internationally over their court and jail issues.  

Akuapem Poloo was arrested, judged by a court and sentenced to 90 days in jail but she was granted bail, organized a press conference and she’s been trending since.

Nana Agradaa also got arrested for operating two TV stations without a license. She was put behind bars for a couple of days, she organized a press conference yesterday and she’s also trending.

In the wake of this sudden shoot of fame, Mzble has predicted that going to jail will become like the new fashion trend in Ghana.

She’s is of the view that the press briefings held by the two notable individuals aftermath of bail are sending a signal to the public to also tow the same line in the future.

Reacting to the ‘craze’, Mzbel wrote; “Very soon, going to jail will become like the new fashion trend. You go, get bail then come organize a press conference Lol, they are joking with our minds & see how we buying into it” .

See her post below;

Source:GHPAGE

