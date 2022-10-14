- Advertisement -

Ghanaian songstress Belinda Amoah, better known as Mzbel, says she’s fraught with fear to release her much-anticipated “Asibolanga” song.

The explicit diss song believed to be targeted at her arch-rival Afia Schwarzenegger has been scheduled for release later today, Friday 14 October 2022.

But ahead of that, Mzbel has disclosed she’s been receiving calls and messages from some men of God asking her not to release the song.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Haven’t been this excited about releasing a song like I am right now but to be honest I’m a little nervous about all these Pastors, Prophets and Men of God suddenly calling and sending messages asking me not to release the song cos of some Spiritual Attack Ahead…

“Mzbelievers please when say a prayer, meditate, pour libation or chant, kindly hold some space in there for me. I sincerely want us all to have fun instead of fighting all the time…

#ASIBOLANGA is definitely dropping tomorrow by fire by force!”

Meanwhile, Mzbel in an interview said the song is not a diss as purported. She claims it’s rather laden with advice than insults.

She however noted that she would consult her spiritual mothers and fathers for advice about whether to release the song or not.