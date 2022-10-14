type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMzbel reveals she's under spiritual attack over 'Asibolanga' song
Entertainment

Mzbel reveals she’s under spiritual attack over ‘Asibolanga’ song

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian songstress Belinda Amoah, better known as Mzbel, says she’s fraught with fear to release her much-anticipated “Asibolanga” song.

The explicit diss song believed to be targeted at her arch-rival Afia Schwarzenegger has been scheduled for release later today, Friday 14 October 2022.

But ahead of that, Mzbel has disclosed she’s been receiving calls and messages from some men of God asking her not to release the song.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Haven’t been this excited about releasing a song like I am right now but to be honest I’m a little nervous about all these Pastors, Prophets and Men of God suddenly calling and sending messages asking me not to release the song cos of some Spiritual Attack Ahead…

“Mzbelievers please when say a prayer, meditate, pour libation or chant, kindly hold some space in there for me. I sincerely want us all to have fun instead of fighting all the time…
#ASIBOLANGA is definitely dropping tomorrow by fire by force!”

Meanwhile, Mzbel in an interview said the song is not a diss as purported. She claims it’s rather laden with advice than insults.

Subscribe to watch new videos

She however noted that she would consult her spiritual mothers and fathers for advice about whether to release the song or not.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, October 14, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News