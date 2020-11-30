Singer turned radio presenter Belinda Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel yesterday decided to wish the former president and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama happy birthday.

Yesterday, John Dramani Mahama turned 62 years old and received well wishes from people all around including people from the camp of his biggest political opposition the NPP.

Mzbel who happens to be a sympathiser of the NDC and an alleged side chic in the life of the former president sent her birthday wishes but social media users wouldn’t take any of that.

Mzbel shared a beautiful photo of Mahama on her Facebook wall, referring to him as “Mr President” while she wished him well.

She also made use of praying hands emojis, and love emojis showing how deeply she treasures her friendship with Mahama.

See screenshot of her post below:

Read some comments from social media below:

Charles Epiphany Senior: “You’re very poor in birthday wish. How can you wait until 12:00noon before wishing your ……… Happy Birthday? Or you were observing the protocol by waiting for Lordina and others to wish first? Good girl?”

Linda Owusu: “Hehehehe,mzbel is a strong woman,very few will understand me,lol”

Habiba Mamesh Abdulai: “Get it right next time, he is former president. Desperation to get another duplex in east legion. Your plans will fail mzbel. JM will never become president”

Blankson Arthur: “Respect yourself and add the former. You’re a celebrity and you ought to act as such. Jon”

Charles Epiphany Senior: “Say happy birthday my husband. Fearo, you know when you say that Lordina will deal with you mercilessly ?

Shadow wife paaaaaaa. 4th in command. Kikii”