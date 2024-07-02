type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

MzGee allegedly pregnant with her first baby

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of MzGee
MzGee

UTV Presenter Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popularly known as MzGee from information we are picking up is allegedly pregnant with her first baby.

MzGee in the past years has been someone noted for always wearing tight clothes or dresses but on her recent Showbiz United show, she was spotted wearing a loose outfit.

The move by MzGee to ditch tight clothes for a flowing dress for her show has raised eyebrows with people claiming she was pregnant.

A video which has also surfaced online shows MzGee with a protruding belly in a self-recorded video.

Congratulatory messages have started flowing even though she has yet to make her pregnancy official.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

