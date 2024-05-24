I won’t apologise to MzGee & Despite, I did nothing wrong, they must rather apologise to me – Medikal

Some time ago, Medikal lambasted TV Presenter, MzGee for asking him a silly question during an interview.

Medikal performed a sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena. MzGee spoke with Medikal after the concert during her United Showbiz Show on UTV.

She asked Medikal some personal questions regarding his relationship with Fella Makafui. This did not sit well with Medikal, who took it upon himself to insult her.

The matter erupted when Medikal resorted to social media and posted a video insulting Mzgee, as well as the UTV crew and management.

Medikal in a video insulted Mzgee, Osei Kwame Despite, Fada Dickson, and the other workers and management of UTV.

His outburst did not end there; he expanded his harsh words to other media companies, echoing the combative conduct of his confidant, Shatta.

Days following her outburst rendered an unqualified apology to media houses in Ghana.

In his apology, he clarified that he never intended to disrespect any journalist or media house.

He acknowledged the importance of the media in promoting his career and expressed regret for his actions.

“I love the media because they support my work, but I am that type of person, if you come at me, I will give you a response. Maybe my response might sound or come off as disrespectful, but I don’t intend to disrespect anyone“.

He went on to add “I am a human being and I make mistakes. I apologize for using certain words if I did, but within that heat of the period, I was ‘vexed’. I am not a robot, so obviously, I have feelings, but all the same, I want to say a shoutout to all the media houses who support me.”

“I want to sincerely apologize to Mzgee, Osei Kwame Despite, Fada Dickson, the team at UTV, and all other media houses and journalists in Ghana. My comments were out of line, and I deeply regret any offense caused. I value the work that journalists do and the role they play in the industry,” Medikal stated.

Fast forward to yesterday’s live radio conversation with Bola Ray on Star FM, and Medikal has taken back his statements.

According to him, when Bola urged him to apologize to MzGee, he refused because he saw nothing wrong with what he said.

He went on to say that if anyone should apologize to him, it should be Mzgee and the media.

Medikal complained that he despised how people want to go personal with creatives during interviews when they could talk about something different that would raise and be worthwhile instead of discussing their family troubles.