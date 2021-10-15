type here...
By Kweku Derrick
Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, has parted ways with Media General – owners of TV3 Network where she specifically worked.

The radio and television presenter announced her resignation on social media expressing gratitude to her employers for an opportunity to serve Ghanaians with great highlights.

She wrote: “This is to express my profound gratitude to Media General for making my stay memorable. It has been another opportunity for tremendous growth.

“I truly appreciate the platforms granted me to give Gh and beyond great highlights!

“But, it is now time to fly higher! May God be our guide in all our endeavours!

“See ya!”

MzGee Post

The management of Media General also confirmed MzGees resignation in a statement sighted by GhPage.com.

“Management of the Media General Group wishes to announce the resignation of Gloria Akpene Nyarko popularly known as MzGee effective 25th October 2021,” the statement signed by the Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Christopher Koney said.

It added: “MzGee has been a valuable addition to the Group and her contribution is appreciated. Management wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavours.”

Source:GHPage

