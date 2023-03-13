It’s now confirmed that Mzgee will be the official host of UTV’s United Showbiz program following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s unanticipated exit from the TV station.

Just a few hours ago, ONUA TV officially unveiled the talented actress as its new employee.

A very decorated and befitting welcoming ceremony was observed in her honour.

The actress has also taken to her socials to share multiple posts to express her gratitude to the owners of Media General for granting her the opportunity to grace our TV screens once again.

READ ALSO: UTV finally remove McBrown’s photos from United Showbiz to confirm her exit

Following the celebratory news, a host of celebrities and fans of Mcbrown have taken to the internet to eulogize the veteran actress over her new move.

Mzgee is among these people who have publicly congratulated Mcbrown for joining UTV.

Mzgee took to the comments section of a post Mcbrown shared about joining ONUA TV to congratulate her colleague.

She simply wrote; ‘Congratulations dear’ followed by pink love emojis.

READ ALSO: God is good – Mcbrown states after joining ONUA TV

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for actress and TV presenter Felicity Ama Agyemang, professionally known as Nana Ama McBrown, as she has joins ONUA TV/FM.

McBrown joined Onua TV/FM, owned by Media General, from UTV after her 3-year stint with the station as host of its flagship entertainment program United Showbiz.

READ ALSO: Nana Yaa Brefo congratulates McBrown after joining Media General