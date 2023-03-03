Following Nana Ama McBrown’s prolonged absence on UTV, there has been increased speculation that she has either stepped down or been fired.

Just this morning, news went rife on social media that Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee has exited 3Music TV.

The reason behind the resignation remains unknown, but it has been reported that she has signed a new juicy deal with UTV.

According to the rumours, Mzgee will be the new host of UTV’s United Showbiz Show which is aired on the TV station every Saturday.

UTV’s United Showbiz Program is one of the most viewed programs on TV at the moment with over 10 solid sponsorships.

Hence Mzgee will certainly be eating well at her new workplace because just recently, Bulldog revealed they are paid $500 for each appearance and she will be making more as the host unlike the pundits

Before Mzgee’s resignation and claims of allegedly joining UTV, a TikToker identified as Gloria Enyonam – hinted at McBrown’s resignation in a video she posted on the video-based app.

According to her, the multifaceted screen goddess decided to walk away from her hosting duties due to some unspeakable things done to her during her time as the face of the late-night entertainment program.

In the clip sighted by GHPage, the Tiktoker entreated McBrown, who has been swamped with ambassadorial deals, to focus on her commercials to protect her brand and dignity from further humiliation.

However, the loudmouth Tiktok star failed to emphatically state what broke the camel’s back for McBrown to quit her job but seemingly hinted that McBrown may have dragged her employers – that is Fada Dickson and the management of UTV to court – over the issue.

She is heard saying that McBrown’s employers are facing a hard time resolving the matter amicably as they cannot afford a good lawyer.

