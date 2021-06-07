- Advertisement -

MzVee and Kuami Eugene seem to have taken the perceived bad blood between them a notch higher.

A check by GHPage.com reveals that both artistes have unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram.

MzVee, a former Lynx Entertainment signee, has been seen in a series of interviews claiming she paved the way for her former label mate to become a successful star.

Her submissions appear to have become a bitter pill for Kuami Eugene to swallow, hence striking MzVee off his friends list.

It does not take rocket science to know that all is not well between the two and this low-key beef is becoming very alarming.

Check out a proof photo below.

Meanwhile, MzVee, KiDi and Lynx Ent. CEO Richie still follow each other on Instagram.