- Advertisement -

Richie Mensah, the Chief Executive of Lynx entertainment, has revealed that former signee MzVee left the record label because she was depressed.

Earlier, MzVee had denied reports she parted ways with Lynx because of a fallout with her co-signees, Kuami Eugene or KiDi.

She explained that she actually left because she was tired of the fame she was enjoying as it was taking a toll on her personal life.

“The switch from being who I was in my small home and coming into this big world of show business was draining. So it got to a time, I was just tired.

“Growing up, I was very timid and kept things to myself. I was afraid. So if someone did something to me, I kept it to myself. So I think it was issues stemming from a long period.

Many did not believe her explanation and insisted that she and her former record label were hiding something from the public.

But according to Richie Mensah, the management wanted to help the songstress overcome her mental health issue but she rejected their help.

“MzVee’s case was a very personal thing. She’s said it several times, I mean. The depression that she was going through really affected a lot of things. So I didn’t let MzVee go. One thing is, MzVee stopped music. Do you get me?” he said.

He added, “She left because of the health issues that she was going through. We tried to help her with the health issues but she wanted to deal with it on her own. Then she built a new team and started again”.