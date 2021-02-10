Former Lynx Entertainment Signee Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known as MzVee has shared her experience with depression after Funny Face relapse.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt, the ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker explained that she also went into depression in 2019, adding that it was a horrible experience.

According to MzVee, she perfectly understands what Funny Face is going through and hopes he gets out of his terrible situation.

The musician also added that Funny Face needs urgent care and attention, adding that depression can be dangerous.

“I know depression very well because I went through it in 2018/2019 so I know he is not ok. I pray he gets the people who love him to come to his aid and to help him get out of this situation”, MzVee revealed.

Watch the video below;

Recently, Funny Face got social media talking after he was arrested and manhandled by some members of the Ghana Police for illegally firing gunshots.

Funny Face was arrested by the roadside while buying drugs at the pharmacy and dragged by the police officers into the vehicle.

Pleas from Funny Face and passers-by fell on deaf ears as he was whisked away to the police station where he spent the night.