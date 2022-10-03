- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat has once again given her critics something to talk about and defame her in the process.

According to Nana Agradaa who sounded very angry in the video while ministering to her congregation, she has told her junior pastors to close the gates of her church’s auditorium on several occasions yet the gates are always left open.

Evangelist Mama Pat who is definitely tired of repeating the same thing times without a number decided to disgrace the junior pastors in front of the congregation with the belief that it might be an antidote to their disobedience.

This threatening video from Nana Agradaa has since gone rife on the internet and received mixed reactions from Ghanaians in the process.

Some have chided her for disgracing her junior pastors in front of the whole world because the sermon was broadcasted on Facebook live as well as YouTube.

Others have also contended that she did the right thing because the junior pastors have probably refused to obey simple instructions.

