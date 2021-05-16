Naa Ashorkor bags Master’s Degree in Public Relations from GIJ

type here...
By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian media personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with a master’s degree in Public Relations.

The award-winning broadcaster cum actress works with Accra-based radio station, Asaase Radio. She is also a mother and wife.

Naa Ashorkor shared the news of her latest achievement with her fans on social media indicating that her heart is overwhelmed with joy.

”MA Public Relations. My heart is full ??. Thank you, Jesus,” she captioned a picture of herself beaming with smiles in her graduation robe.

Congratulatory messages have since flooded the comment section of Naa Ashorkor’s post. Many Ghanaians have also lauded her ability to juggle her studies and work with parenting.

Naa Ashorkor bagged her undergraduate degree from the same prestigious professional university a few years back.

Source:GHPage

