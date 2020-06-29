type here...
GhPage Entertainment Naa Ashorkor joins Asaase Radio after been fired from Multimedia
Naa Ashorkor joins Asaase Radio after been fired from Multimedia

Naa Ashorkor Mensah Joins Asaase Radio after leaving Joy Fm
Celebrated Ghanaian actress and media celebrity, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, has joined Asaase Radio as the host of their mid-afternoon show dubbed ‘Between the hours’ starting 6 July.

According to reports sighted on social media, Naa Ashorkor has landed a lucrative contract with Asaase Radio to host their mid-afternoon show.

Also read: This is why Naa Ashorkor left GhOne and Starr Fm (EIB Network) for MultiMedia

In a photo sighted on Naa Ashorkor’s Instagram page, she confirmed the news with a lovely photo, captioning, “I have news – again! This time it’s all good. Singing Capable God ooo….what is hard for you to do, it doesn’t exist oooo.”

This comes as exciting news for her fans after her termination of contract with Multimedia Group and for being absent from Tv and radio for a long while now.

The award-winning actress and radio presenter was seen in a beautiful violent dress while sitting behind the console with an Asaase Radio branded microphone in front of her. 

Also read:These 20 Ghanaian celebrities’ ages will leave you shocked (Photos)

According to Naa Ashorkor, she will be starting live from 6th July, on Asaase Radio 99.5 Fm from Mondays to Thursday at 2 pm for “Between hours ” and on Wednesday nights at 7 pm for “Just Us” which is for girls only.

She added, “I’m excited to be back on your radio serving you good quality radio shows for your listening pleasure. I am very grateful to you all for your support and love. I count on your continued support and prayer for and with me as I start this new journey. Asaase Radio 99.5. – the voice of our land” 

Also read:Yvonne Okoro flaunts her newly acquired big booty on IG-Celebrities react

Apparently, numerous fans of hers have congratulated her with heartwarming messages.

See some of the comments below: 

@ama_moses: “Congrats dear. God did it again” 

@doreen_avio: “Congratulations my dear”

@novemba15: “I am definitely going to listen to you Naa especially on Wednesday nights”

@gloriaosarfo: “Congratulations Naa. God is good and faithful” 

