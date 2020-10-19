type here...
GhPage News Naa Ashorkor tests positive for coronavirus
News

Naa Ashorkor tests positive for coronavirus

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Naa-Ashorkor
Naa-Ashorkor
- Advertisement -

Astute Media Personality Nisirine Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The news broke out after she went on social media to reveal her status after testing for the virus.

Sharing the information to the general public via social media, the Asaase Radio presenter/actress disclosed that the COVID-19 is real hence all should make sure to be on the safer side by protcting themselves.

She wrote;

Hello Family,
After not feeling “like myself”, on Thursday night, I did a Covid test and it came out positive.

I am feeling okay, following my doctor’s instructions, and currently self-isolating at home.

The virus is real. It is still out there. Don’t forget all the safety protocols. Wear your mask at all times. Wash your hands with soap under running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Stay safe. Covid is still out there.

See post below;

Naa Ashorko covid-19
Naa Ashorko covid-19

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Accra
light rain
78.7 ° F
78.7 °
78.7 °
85 %
3.1mph
37 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
79 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News