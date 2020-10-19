Naa Ashorkor tests positive for coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Astute Media Personality Nisirine Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The news broke out after she went on social media to reveal her status after testing for the virus.

Sharing the information to the general public via social media, the Asaase Radio presenter/actress disclosed that the COVID-19 is real hence all should make sure to be on the safer side by protcting themselves.

She wrote;

Hello Family,

After not feeling “like myself”, on Thursday night, I did a Covid test and it came out positive.

I am feeling okay, following my doctor’s instructions, and currently self-isolating at home.

The virus is real. It is still out there. Don’t forget all the safety protocols. Wear your mask at all times. Wash your hands with soap under running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Stay safe. Covid is still out there.

