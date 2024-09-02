type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Naana Akua Donkor denies insulting Asantes; Sets the records straight and fires left-right-centre like a midfielder

Ghanaian US-based TikToker, Naana Akua Donkor, has vehemently denied the trending claims that she bitterly insulted Asantes while hosting Dormaahene.

As clarified by Naana Akua Donkor, she never insulted Asantes nor demeaned them during her conversation with Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II.

In a fiery trending video, Nana Akua Donkor completely disassociated herself form of any kind of attack on Asantes and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

She dared her critics who are trending the false reportage of insulting Asantes with a video.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

