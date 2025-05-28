type here...
Naana Jane y3 bayifo)- Chairman Wontumi

By Mzta Churchill

Chairman Wontumi has insisted that the vice president of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is a witch.

Amid reports of his arrest, old videos of the Ashanti Governor have started trending across social media platforms.

In old videos sighted by Gh Page, Chairman Wontumi was captured denigrating the vice president of Ghana.

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP ticket has insisted that Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is a witch.

According to Wontumi, the president of Ghana, President John Mahama chose Naana Jane as his running mate only to deceive Ghanaians.

Womtumi noted that many voted for the NDC because they saw the vice president as a female, however, things are not the same as they appear on the surface.

Wontumi disclosed that Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is extremely wicked behind the scenes, adding that her looks also portray her as a witch.

He asked anyone who wouldn’t understand him to take a critical look at the vice president.

