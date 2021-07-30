- Advertisement -



Former Minister for Education, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has joined the tall list of sponsors who have responded to the ‘Our Day’ petition of 9-year-old Oswald to his mother.

Oswald, a student of the Christ Ambassadors school in Dansoman, wrote a seven-point note to his mom on what he wanted on his big day.

The intriguing list of items included a request to have his iPad delivered to him in school including beverages for his teacher Mrs Appiah.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in a tweet on Friday said, “Oswald is such a fascinating & intelligent boy. I am absolutely thrilled by his story.

“I am immediately sending to him the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes.

“Do have a memorable our day my gem. Will pay you & your class mates a visit soon.“

In a letter dated July 29, 9-year-old Oswald petitioned his mother requesting his favourite foods and beverages to make his end of academic term a memorable one.

This infamous note was shared on Twitter by a user called @SmylyThe3rd, who works with one of Oswald’s parents. And instantly, it went viral.

However, what started as a usual post to keep the timelines active ended up attracting freebies and offers from businesspersons and cooperate brands.

After chancing on the note, Hiplife artiste KiDi promised to go and give a free performance at the boy’s school just to make him happy.

As if that was not enough, food brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, Fan Ice, Dominos Pizza are delivering mouth-watering meals to him and his colleagues.

Bel Beverages and others came on board with pledges to give out products to the student and his entire class.

Media houses including Joy FM, Pulse Ghana, also came in to give Oswald and his classmate’s free coverage.

Access Bank promised to set up an account with 1000 cedis for him. Ashesi University promised to give the class a tour of their campus.

Check out highlights from Oswald’s Our Day celebration below.