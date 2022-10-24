- Advertisement -

A former Nation Builders Corps( NABCO) trainee Nicholas Teye has disclosed that his life is in danger.

Nicholas Teye’s portrait appeared on campaign billboards of the governing NPP ahead of the 2020 General Elections.

The billboards had the words “Remember Me. My livelihood depends on your vote”.

Nicholas Teye in an interview disclosed that his life is under threat as a result of threats from persons disappointed with the governance of President Akufo-Addo.

Teye said that he is unable to move about freely in town without masking himself for fear of being attacked by aggrieved Ghanaians.

He said these individuals accuse him of being part of the ruse of the NPP that has yielded their current economic hardships.

He added that he receives calls from unknown persons threatening to cause harm to him if they meet him for being a part of the reason why their suffering in the country.

“My major challenge is the threats [ on my life]. So anytime I am going out, I have to put on the nose mask and sometimes the cup.

So I have to disguise myself. So sometimes I will be in the room on Friday, Saturday and Sunday without going out because I am afraid that if I step out, I don’t know what will happen,”

Teye said he was paid GHc300 for his face to accompany the words when he was a NABCO beneficiary.