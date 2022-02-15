“We have not been paid for the past six months” – NABCO trainees cry out, promise to stage demo on Thursday

- Advertisement -

Nana Barimah Asamoah, President of the Coalition of Aggrieved Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) Beneficiaries, claims that the government owes the NABCo beneficiaries six months in arrears, whereas their Ghana module program fellow nurses are owed 10 months.

He did remark, however, that NABCO management paid their October and September allowances on Monday afternoon.

This, according to the Coalition, stems from their planned protest against the government’s refusal to pay their allowances for the previous six months.

According to several of the recipients, the circumstance has made their lives extremely difficult. Some disgruntled employees have stated that the payment delays have forced them to rely on credit from friends and family members, much to their chagrin.

Meanwhile, the Coalition has clarified that the protest is not solely about their underpaid allowances.

“We are not hitting the streets for only the arrears that have engulfed the scheme. If you could recall the 2020 general elections, the President promised us heavily that we will be maintained in our corporate job environment and so they introduce something called the career pathway transition process which was auctioned to usher us into the permanent mainstream job.”

“That promise has not been fulfilled and so we are embarking on the demonstration on Thursday to call on the government to actualize the career pathway transition program,” he told Evans Mensah on News Night.