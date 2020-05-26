type here...
Nadia Buari is my biological daughter - Alhaji Sidiki Buari
Source:Ghpage.com
Nadia Buari is my biological daughter – Alhaji Sidiki Buari

By Qwame Benedict
Nadia-Buari-and-Dad
Alhaji Sidiki Buari who is the father of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari yesterday fumed on live radio in an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo after been asked if he is the biological father of the Nadia Buari.

For sometime now, there hae been rumours circulating that fair skinned Nadia Buari was actually an adopted daughter of the former MUSIGA president.

Halifax who is the host of Best Entertainment show on Accra-based Okay FM decided to probe and find out from the horses own mouth if those rumours were true.

But Alhaji in answering the question was of the view that the question was needless and such questions can destroy families.

He continued that he came for the interview so they talk about his life and achievements but not to talk about his family.

The back and forth between them almost turned into an heated arguement.

Watch the video below:

Sidiku Buari has two notable daughters: Nadia Buari, an actress and Shaida Buari, who was Miss Ghana 2002. He has a son, Malik Buari, who is a footballer.

Somewehere in 2015, it was alleged that Nadia’s mum got pregnant out of wedlock for a white man but Alhaji who is polygamus decided to marry her and adopt Nadia legally.

