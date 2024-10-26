Nadia Buari Finally Reveals Why She Hides The Face Of Her Children On Social Media

Actress turned movie producer, Nadia Buari has finally divulged why she finds it difficult to show off the faces of her children on social media.

A question many have pondered over the years has been why the beautiful Ghallywood actress always hides the faces of her children on social media.

Speaking during a recent interview, Nadia Buari claims showing the faces of her children on social media does not correlate with her work as an actress.

According to her, she is an actress, so, she would always put things that have to do with her acting on social media for her followers and Ghanaians at large.

She noted that she deemed this that have to do with her children and family private, hence, decided to keep such private.

“I believe in creating boundaries with my fans. Don’t get me wrong, I love my fans but I feel like they have to know me for what I do as an actress not what happens in my personal life. I feel like the media doesn’t need to be all over my personal life hence the reason I created the boundary. Whenever I go to a place with my family, I always check the environment to see who we might bump into. That media attention is not healthy for my kids”. She narrated.