Nadia Buari lights up social media with her bikini photos

Actress and movie producer Nadia Buari has light up social media with unusual photos.

The beautiful actress is one who has been able to keep her life outside acting private.

Though she sometimes shares photos, hardly does she even post anything showing more flesh to the amazement of her fans and followers.

Well, the screen-goddess has decided to serve fans with some flesh with her in a Bikini and swimming in a pool.

Sharing the photo on her social media handle, she captioned it; “

“She woke up every morning with the option of being anyone she wished.. how beautiful it was, that she always chose herself. I am Me. Always!”

Happy International Women’s Day my beautiful buttercakes.”

See the photos below:

See some comments below;

