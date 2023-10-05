Naira Marley and Sam Larry remanded in custody for 21 days

- Advertisement -

A Magistrate Court in the Yaba area of Lagos State has issued an order to remand singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, in police custody.

The order comes as part of an investigation into the controversial death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Command had requested the court’s order to detain Naira Marley and Sam Larry for 30 days while they conducted their investigation.

However, the magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, ruled that both men should be remanded for a slightly shorter period, specifically 21 days.

This development marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death and the involvement of these individuals.

