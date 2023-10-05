type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNaira Marley and Sam Larry remanded in custody for 21 days
News

Naira Marley and Sam Larry remanded in custody for 21 days

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Magistrate Court in the Yaba area of Lagos State has issued an order to remand singer Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, alias Sam Larry, in police custody.

The order comes as part of an investigation into the controversial death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Command had requested the court’s order to detain Naira Marley and Sam Larry for 30 days while they conducted their investigation.

However, the magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, ruled that both men should be remanded for a slightly shorter period, specifically 21 days.

This development marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death and the involvement of these individuals.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

More soon………….

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Thursday, October 5, 2023
Accra
heavy intensity rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways