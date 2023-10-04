Naira Marley arrested over Mohbad’s death; He speaks

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has confirmed his arrest by the Iherjan Police Force in a post on his official social media handle.

He expressed his willingness to cooperate with the authorities in their ongoing investigation into the matter.

Naira Marley’s post read: “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

This development follows earlier reports of his arrest, as stated by the Lagos Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his Twitter post.

The investigation aims to uncover the truth surrounding the unfortunate demise of his former signee, Mohbad.

Naira Marley had also requested safety guarantees from the Nigerian police, as reported by various social media outlets.

He, along with popular socialite Sam Larry, has been accused of having a role in Mohbad’s death, allegations they both deny.

The investigation is expected to shed light on the details of this tragic incident in the coming days.