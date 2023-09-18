type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNaira Marley and his associates gang raped one of their signees -...
Entertainment

Naira Marley and his associates gang raped one of their signees – Tonto Dikeh

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Photo grid of Naira-Marley-Tori-Keeche-Tonto-Dikeh
Naira-Marley-Tori-Keeche-Tonto-Dikeh
- Advertisement -

The woes of Nigerian artiste Naira Marley seem to be worsening with each passing day since the sudden demise of his former signee Mohbad.

In a new development, Nollywood screen goddess Tonto Dikeh has shed light on how Naira Marley and his other team members ganged rape Tori Keeche.

Tonto Dikeh’s disclosure comes after the former signee announced on her Instastory to launch a series of attacks on them and their plans against some people in the industry.

Tori’s allegations against her former label have been met with several bashing from fans of the label.

According to Tonto Dikeh, Tori Keeche reached out to her Tonto Dikeh foundation to report how Naira Marley and his members drugged and raped her.

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

She continued that she followed up on the matter and sent private messages to Naira Marley and other people involved because she was seeking to hear their side of the story but none of them responded to her messages.

Fifteen minutes later the lady walked into her office and told her to end the process because she wasn’t ready to pursue the case.

Tonto asserted that at the time of telling her to discontinue the case, she had already drafted a letter to the FCIID and Naptip.

Read her full post below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, September 18, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
3.2mph
75 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways