The woes of Nigerian artiste Naira Marley seem to be worsening with each passing day since the sudden demise of his former signee Mohbad.

In a new development, Nollywood screen goddess Tonto Dikeh has shed light on how Naira Marley and his other team members ganged rape Tori Keeche.

Tonto Dikeh’s disclosure comes after the former signee announced on her Instastory to launch a series of attacks on them and their plans against some people in the industry.

Tori’s allegations against her former label have been met with several bashing from fans of the label.

According to Tonto Dikeh, Tori Keeche reached out to her Tonto Dikeh foundation to report how Naira Marley and his members drugged and raped her.

She continued that she followed up on the matter and sent private messages to Naira Marley and other people involved because she was seeking to hear their side of the story but none of them responded to her messages.

Fifteen minutes later the lady walked into her office and told her to end the process because she wasn’t ready to pursue the case.

Tonto asserted that at the time of telling her to discontinue the case, she had already drafted a letter to the FCIID and Naptip.

Read her full post below: