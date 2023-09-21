Naira Marley Biography: Networth, cars, wife, connection to Mohbad’s death

- Advertisement -

Azeez Adeshina Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley, is a British-Nigerian singer and songwriter.

He is known as the president of his controversial fan base, “Marlians”. Naira Marley was born on 10 May 1991, in Agege, Lagos State. He is the founder and CEO of Marlian Records.

BRIEF HISTORY OF NAIRA MARLEY

He had been in music for quite a while before he achieved fame in 2017. Naira Marley entered the spotlight of Nigerian music with the hit single Issa Goal which featured already-established stars like Olamide Badoo, Falz, Simi, Slimcase, and Lil Kesh in the song’s remix.

Naira Marley, the Nigerian rapper, entertainer, recording artist, and stage performer, is renowned for his ability to rap in various languages, including his native Yoruba dialect, English, and Pidgin. Throughout his career, he has released several albums, including “Gotta Dance” in 2015, “Lord of Lamba” in 2019, and “God Timing’s the Best” in 2022.

Born as Azeez Adeshina Fashola in Agege, Lagos State, Nigeria, Naira Marley made a significant move at 11 when he relocated to Peckham in South London, United Kingdom. He grew up in a family of four siblings, including two brothers and a sister, with Naira Marley being the eldest.

Mariam Fashola, one of Naira Marley’s siblings, is a well-known model and Instagram star. His brother, Babatunde Moshood, who goes by the name Shuddy Funds, is both an entertainer and a talent manager. Remarkably, Naira Marley and Shuddy Funds bear a striking resemblance, often leading people to believe they are twins. The rapper’s other brother is known as Idris, and he is recognized as Marley Jr.

Currently, Naira Marley is 31 years old, having been born on May 10, 1991. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

EDUCATIONAL HISTORY

Naira Marley’s educational journey took him through several institutions. He began at Porlock Hall and subsequently continued his high school education at Warworth School, where he successfully obtained a GCSE certificate.

Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he joined Peckham Academy, where he excelled in the field of business studies.

His academic achievements didn’t end there. Naira Marley furthered his education by enrolling at Christ the King Sixth Form College in London, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Law.

This educational background reflects his commitment to both his artistic career and his academic pursuits.

MUSIC CAREER

Naira Marley initially aspired to become an MC and a voice-over artist but discovered his talent for singing in 2014, inspired by friends who encouraged him to explore his musical abilities. In 2014, he collaborated with his friends to record the track “Marry Juana,” marking his foray into the music scene. His musical style is primarily centred around hip-hop and Afrobeat.

His breakthrough moment came with the song “Issa Goal,” which gained widespread recognition as Nigeria’s Super Eagles team adopted it as their anthem during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The remix of the song featured prominent artists like Olamide, Falz, Lil Kesh, Slimcase, and Simi.

However, it was the track “Am I A Yahoo Boy,” featuring Zlatan Ibile, that catapulted him to even greater fame. Released on May 3, 2019, the song also brought legal trouble, as he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges related to internet fraud. He faced a court trial with 11 counts against him.

In December 2019, Naira Marley took a significant step in his career by launching his record label, Marlian Records. He signed several talented artists, including MohBad, Fabian Blu, C Blvck, and Zinoleesky, whose real name is Oniyide Azeez.

Throughout his career, Naira Marley has released a plethora of songs that have resonated with audiences. Here is a list of some of his notable tracks.

NETWORTH

Naira Marley is reported to have an estimated net worth of $1 million, predominantly stemming from his successful music career.

HOUSES

Naira Marley, the Nigerian singer, possesses numerous properties in Nigeria, including several mansions. He recently acquired his tenth house, and his Instagram post suggests that he has no plans to cease further acquisitions in the future. This latest property is situated in the heart of Lagos State, Nigeria.

WIVES AND FAMILY

Naira Marley is rumoured to have two wives, though their identities are undisclosed. He is a father of four children: twin daughters named Aishat and Simiat, born in April 2015, and two sons, Farouk (Jojomarlian), born on 30 October 2015, and Fawaz, born on 7 April 2018. All of his children hold British citizenship and live in the United Kingdom.

CONNECTION TO MOHBAD’S DEATH

When the news of Mohbad’s death emerged, numerous individuals on social media pointed accusatory fingers at Naira Marley and his associates.

During the deceased’s burial, some even issued threats to confront Naira Marley whenever they encountered him. However, Naira Marley has vehemently denied any involvement in the demise of his former signee, Mohbad.

Naira Marley has consistently refuted the allegations leveled against him, emphasizing that he harbored nothing but goodwill for the deceased, Mohbad.

In a statement released on Friday night, Naira Marley expressed his sadness at Mohbad’s passing and stated that the late singer deserved a more dignified burial.

He also pledged to continue supporting Mohbad’s family during this difficult time.

Some individuals on social media had expressed surprise and disappointment regarding the remote location in Ikorodu, Lagos, where Mohbad was laid to rest.

One of the late singer’s in-laws had placed blame on the artist’s family for selecting such a location, contending that Mohbad deserved a more fitting final resting place.

In his Instagram statement, Naira Marley conveyed Marlian Music’s sorrow over the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s burial and its commitment to honoring his memory appropriately.

