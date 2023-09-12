PHOTOS: Naira Marley mourns the death of his former boy, Mohbad

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer and record label boss, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has taken to social media to mourn the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

It’s a sad day in the Nigerian music industry, September 12th 2023 as singer Mohbad as announced to have lost his life calling for various speculations.

Mohbad who died at the age of 27 was signed to Marlian Records owned by Naira Marley in 2019 before he left the label in October 2022.

Before leaving the label, he had issues with his boss, Naira Marley and even accused he and his crew of being after his life following physical abuse where he later got hospitalized.

Naira Marley has finally taken to social media to react following accusations leveled against him for being responsible for Mohbad. death.

He took to the insta-stories section of his verified Instagram page to mourn Mohbad as he shared a heartbroken image.

See screenshot Naira Marley post below;