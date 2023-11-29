Naira Marley, Sam Larry reunite with Zinoleesky following their release from police custody – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, has been seen in a video shared on Ghpage instagram account reuniting with his signee, Zinoleesky alongside his ally, Sam Larry after both were release from police custody.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were both arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of budding singer and Naira Marley’s former signee, Mohbad.

The two were held in police custody while they were the subject of an investigation that lasted more than five weeks.

Zinoleesky was seen having a happy chat with Naira Marley and Sam Larry in the shared video.

Watch the video below