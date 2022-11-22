I’ll go Live naked and drop myself in a pool if Ghana scores against Portugal – Sista Afia

- Advertisement -

Songstress Sista Afia has made a profound declaration ahead of Ghana’s clash with Portugal on Thursday 24th November 2022 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a post by the singer, she will go naked on Live video and drop herself in a pool if the Black Stars of Ghana score against Portugal 3 nil.

Black Stars will be playing ahead of their group opener against Portugal. Hopes are high for victory over the Christiano Ronaldo team, however, some individuals are sceptical about that.

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Francisca Gawugah known by the stage name Sista Afia seemingly find herself on the majority side of unbelievers who think it will be difficult for the Black Stars of Ghana to triumph over Seleção das Quinas.

