- Advertisement -

Loudmouth actress Adu Safowah has lashed out at the General Manager of GHOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah over the Range Rover she received last year as a birthday gift.

In a video, the controversial actress alleged that the Range Rover Nana Aba flaunted as her birthday gift belongs to her (Adu Safowah) boyfriend.

Adu Safowah also alleged that the media personality borrowed the car to brag on social media and that she is living a fake life.

Also, in a post on social media, Adu Safowah hurled insults at Nana Aba, describing her as a disgrace.

See posts below;

According to Safowah, Nana Aba Anamoah is a disgrace who is going after her boyfriend and warned her to stay away from him.

She went on to say that she has in her possession Nana Aba Anamoah’s nudes and will release it if she doesn’t stay away from her man.

“Madam slay queen mistress, if you are a woman born out of a woman, drive the car to that estate again or go to my boyfriend’s office again. You are 47 years, go look for your own man, you are a disgrace.

I am not one of your slay queens presenters you raise, I am warning you, if you get close to my boyfriend again I will disgrace you like hell. I have even instituted him to get your nude, I will disgrace you”, Adu Safowah warned.

Watch the video below;

It can be recalled that Nana Aba Anamoah received a Range Rover last year when she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

It was later reported that the number plate of the car was fake where she received serious backlash on social media.