Few days after there was a widespread report on social media that TV3 Talented Kids winner, Nakeeyat has been bleached, new photos have surfaced providing she still has that beautiful skin tone.

The news of her bleaching started when a photo of Nakeeyat with broken skin and looking fairer than she is known to be went viral online.

New Look of Nakeeyat Dramani, winner of Talented Kids Season 10

Well, Nakeeayt Dramani has finally released new photos that prove she has indeed not bleached. In the photos, she still has her beautiful chocolate skin that Ghanaians love soo much.

The photos which are really recent were taken when Nakeeyat was billed to perform some of her poems at a function. So they are new photos and very recent than the photos alleging she has been bleached.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Nakeeyat wrote: New Month, Same Vision, Happy New Month to you all.

Nakeeyat Dramani

Nakeeyat Dramani

Nakeeyat Dramani

It all started with a photo of Nakeeyat with broken skin and looking white. Most people directed their attacks on her parents especially the mother of Nakeeyat knowing Nakeeyat is a minor and doesn’t take decisions herself.

But her mother came out days ago to debunked the rumors of her daughter’s alleged bleaching. She explained her household only applies baby oil and as such, she can’t be bleached as being speculated.

Well, we thank God Nakeeyat herself has released her current photos to prove indeed she is as perfect as she has always been known to be.