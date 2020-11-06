Nakeeyat exposes Kofi Abban for not fulfilling his scholarship promise to her

Nakeeyat Dramani Sam has revealed that Dr Kofi Abban’s promise of providing her with a lifetime scholarship was never fulfilled.

The 8-year-old poet in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso did not mince worlds in disclosing that the businessman did not stand by his word.

Upon emerging as the winner of the 10th season of the famous Talented Kids Show, Nakeeyat took home a 10,000-cedi cash prize, a 15,000-cedi educational fund, an all-expenses-paid trip to the UK, as well as souvenirs from sponsors.

In addition, Oil and Gas entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Kofi Abban, who was in awe of the little girl’s potential had promised her a lifetime scholarship.

Nakeeyat, however, explained on the Delay Show that after various visits to his office with her parents, she is now convinced that Kofi Abban had gone back on his word.

The little girl seemed undisturbed by the unfortunate turn of events as she is currently on a scholarship at the Royals School located at Adenta in Accra.

Nakeeyat added that her scholarship runs till her Tertiary level education. Meanwhile, since 2019, Nakeeyat has been the ambassador for Sanitation and Water Resources championing the fight for good sanitation in the country.

The young poet made Ghana proud as she appeared on GN Radio UK and Hot Digital Radio London for grabbing a nomination for Poetry-Spoken Word Discovery of the year at the Comedy and Poetry Awards held in 2020.

Also, she was also afforded the privilege of making a recital in the presence of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the High Commissioner to the UK, H.E Papa Owusu-Ankomah.